Former ‘Try Guys’ Star and Wife Separate Years After Cheating Scandal

A former star of the YouTube series The Try Guys has separated from his wife three years after his cheating scandal.

Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, have gone their separate ways despite having a united front following his extramarital affair in 2022. They have been married since 2012 and share two sons.

A spokesperson of Ned confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting the former YouTuber “cares deeply” about his estranged wife.

The spokesperson seemingly hinted that the soon-to-be-exes have remained civil and have even traveled to Greece over the summer with their two children.

After news about his affair broke in 2022, Ned stepped down from The Try Guys, which is the production company and YouTube channel that he co-founded.

The Former ‘Try Guys’ Star Spoke About His Affair During His New Podcast Premiere

The break-up news comes just before the premiere of Ned’s new podcast, Rock Bottom. Ariel is set to appear in the podcast’s first episode. This will be the pair’s first public discussion about the affair since the scandal.

Before the premiere, Ned spoke to PEOPLE about his return to the public spotlight.

“For a long time, I wanted nothing to do with social media or the internet,” he told PEOPLE. “I didn’t think it was particularly beneficial to my mental health.”

Following the scandal, Ned said he and Ariel did couples therapy. He credited the treatment for helping them build a new “foundation of trust” within their marriage.

Now, three years later, Ned said he’s ready to start doing content creation again.

“I started to want to create and miss making things,” he continued. “I mean, I’m the type of person that’d be in a community theater show getting paid nothing.”

On the podcast, Ned will talk to guests about their lowest moments, he said it is for “anyone who’s overcome something challenging.”

“It’s made me a lot more interested in other people’s challenging times,” Ned also said while reflecting on his life post-scandal. “When someone does something that they’re really ashamed about or that is deeply traumatizing, life goes on. So what happens next?”

Ned further noted that his former Try Guys persona won’t work for his new podcast. He said he has changed “as a person and as an artist.” He now wants to move away from the “one-dimensional type of person.”

“It’s pretty well known that I was presenting myself as a wife guy who talked about his adorable relationship,” he added. “It was something fans seemed to resonate with and I leaned into consciously. It certainly was a part of my life.”