Former ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Reflect On Their Not ‘Typical’ Love Story

Former The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reflected on their relationship as part of the “holy airball” trend.

Videos by Suggest

The couple took to Instagram to share their own rendition of the social media trend. “A tale as old as time,” Arie declared in the caption. “Not your typical love story.”

The video begins with Arie proposing to Lauren during the “After the Final Rose” episode of Arie’s season of The Bachelor. “Us: Getting engaged on TV after knowing each other for just a few months. Them: I give it six months!”

The following clip from the video shows Arie and Lauren with their three children, as well as other highlights of their marriage, including their wedding in Las Vegas, the birth of twins, and family trips. “#holyairball,” Arie wrote.

Arie was the lead of The Bachelor’s 22nd season in 2018. He placed second on the eighth season of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard. Although he initially proposed to Becca Kufrin during the season finale, Arie changed his mind and rekindled the relationship with the season’s runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

The couple married in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, a few months later. They then welcomed their fraternal twins Senna and Lux in June 2021.

‘The Bachelor’ Couple Announced They Are Expecting Their Fourth and Final Child Later This Year

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk announced in April that they are expecting their fourth and final child later this year.

The couple revealed during a gender reveal, featuring balloons filled with confetti and cake, that they are having another girl.

Right before the reveal, Burnham said she thought it was a boy. “I thought it was a boy the entire time,” she said. “If my instincts are wrong, I’m going to be shocked.”

Luyendyk Jr. then said, “I’m wearing blue because I think it’s a boy. This pregnancy feels different.”

The couple also revealed that they experienced a chemical pregnancy right before conceiving their fourth child.

“We tried and tried,” Burnham explained. “And we were unsuccessful for a little bit, and then we had a chemical pregnancy. I’ve never had a chemical pregnancy before, so I thought that was it. Like, we were actually pregnant.”

She then said, “And I surprised Arie for the first time ever, because that was his one request for our last pregnancy was that I surprise him in a cute way, because I always just tell him immediately because I can’t keep secrets.”

Lauren’s due date is in September.