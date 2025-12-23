former-teen-star-william-rush-has-died

William Rush, the former teen actor best known for his role in Waterloo Road, has passed away at the age of 31.

The actor’s mother, Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush, confirmed his death on December 17 in an emotional Instagram post.

“As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her smiling son. “Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all.”

“Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end,” she added. “His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.

“We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief,” Debbie Rush concluded. “William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

Rush’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Friends and Colleagues Mourn the Loss of William Rush

William Rush was best known for his role as Josh Stevenson in the high-school drama Waterloo Road. According to IMDb, he starred in 168 episodes of the show between 2009 and 2013.

He also appeared in the TV series Grange Hill, Shameless, Casualty, and Vera.

Meanwhile, many British TV stars shared their condolences in the comments of Debbie Rush’s post about her son’s death.

“Oh, love. I’m heartbroken for you all. I am so deeply sorry. I’m sending so much love and strength,” Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley wrote.

“Oh debbie my heart breaks for you all. I’m so so sorry! Rest in peace Will 😢🙏🏾,” Chelsee Healey, who also starred in Waterloo Road, added.

“He was a joy. I’m so sorry, Debbie,” English actress and TV personality Denise Welch wrote.

William is survived by his mother, father Andrew Rush, sister Poppy Rush, and brother Tom Rush, per the BBC.