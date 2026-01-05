former-slipknot-member-and-wife-announce-pregnancy-with-sonogram-photo

A little more than two years after he departed from Slipknot, drummer Jay Weinberg and his wife Chloe announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple recently took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with an adorable picture of them holding a sonogram. “Embarking on our most exciting adventure yet,” they wrote in the post’s caption.

Followers quickly took to the comment to celebrate the exciting news. Famed drummer Mike Portnoy wrote, “Amazing!!!! Congrats to you both.”

A follower wrote, “Drumsticks aren’t the only sticks you’ve been working with! Congrats, my friend!”

The former Slipknot bandmate and his wife have been married since 2020. Weinberg proposed on Machu Picchu in 2019.

Jay Weinberg Had Been the Drummer of Slipknot For Nearly a Decade Before His Firing

Jay Weinberg was the drummer of Slipknot from 2014 to 2023. In late 2023, the band announced it had fired him due to a “creative decision.”

During a mid-2024 appearance on the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast, Weinberg spoke briefly about the firing and how it impacted his mental health.

“I have a fantastic therapist who helps me. Before I speak on it, it’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There’s a lot to process that on the other side. And I think there is definitely a time where I’ll speak to my lived experience over those ten years — just not quite yet.”

In mid-2025, he spoke to Blabbermouth about how he approaches music. “I think approaching music, whether it’s in purely the creation of it or coming into a project that exists and understanding the history and respecting the history, those are all hugely important things to me.”

He further noted, “To be in the present moment and playing what’s inspired, but also when you’re tasked with respecting that past, it’s at times, maybe a fine line to ride. But I think if you, in your heart, have the right mindset and the approach of wanting to approach things with respect.”

Reflecting on his approach to the famous rock band, Weinberg said, “And in the case of Slipknot, a significant part of that was approaching things in a fan-first sort of perspective. I knew that to respect such material meant not approaching it 99 percent or less. And that meant approaching it with a hundred percent tenacity, focus, drive, respect. Those were all the things that I kind of kept in mind.”

Weinberg has since moved on from Slipknot and is now the drummer of Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies.