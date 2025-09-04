Former RFK Jr. Aide Allegedly Crashed Into His Vehicle After Her Firing 

A former aide of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr allegedly backed her vehicle into his shortly after she was fired earlier this summer.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hannah Anderson, who previously served as RFK Jr’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was let go by then chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson on Jul. 16. She had only held the position for six months.

Anderson was allegedly so distraught by her dismissal that she backed into the Trump Administration official’s car.

CNN later reported that Flick Melanson had let Anderson go due to her job performance. However, she did not go through the proper channels to fire the aide. The situation took the White House “by surprise,” and “angering” RFK Jr., fired Flick Melanson in response.

Flick Melanson later spoke out about her dismissal, stating, “It’s simple. I was not fired. I resigned.”

Before taking a role within Health and Human Services, Anderson worked with the conservative nonprofit America First Policy Institute.

The Aide Left Just Before RFK Jr. Started Experiencing Woes in the Department of Health and Human Services

The firing of the aide occurred just before RFK Jr. and Health and Human Services began experiencing “turmoil.”

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez was fired after she refused to resign. The New York Post reported Monarez issued an ultimatum that RFK Jr. resign or be fired after they clashed over vaccine policy.

RFK Jr. demanded Monarez’s resignation days before her firing. He also accused her of “being a leaker” after she called Senate health committee chairman Bill Cassidy.

Monarez’s attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Mark Zaid, have accused the Trump administration of targeting. They also said she “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired.”

“As a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign,” they stated.” When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted.”

They then added, “This is not about one official. It is about the systematic dismantling of public health institutions, the silencing of experts, and the dangerous politicization of science.”

The White House later confirmed that Moraez was fired.

“As her attorney’s statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai shared in a statement. “Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC.”