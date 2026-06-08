Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Slams Cancel Culture While Claiming She’s Being Treated Like An ‘Outcast’

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is speaking out about how cancel culture has impacted her life.

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While appearing on Jamie Kennedy’s Hate To Break It To Ya podcast, Dodd stated that she felt isolated for not conforming to societal norms. “I feel like if you don’t believe along the same lines they do, they don’t like you,” she said. “I feel like I am an outcast.”

Dodd, who calls herself socially liberal and fiscally conservative, also stated, “I feel like I’m getting politically discriminated against.

The former reality TV star was dismissed from Real Housewives in 2021 after she made controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also accused of mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dodd seemed to suggest that ideological differences have created greater division in the US.

“It’s like rules for me but not for thee again,” she explained.

Although she criticizes the political left for alleged intolerance, Dodd noted she respects those who disagree with her. “You’re a Democrat and you believe in all these things, I don’t hate you,” she said. “I respect your view. I don’t hate you because you lean — you like the policies. … That’s your right as an American to feel that way. I don’t politically hate you for that.”

However, she then said, “But they hate anyone that doesn’t think along the lines as them. So, it’s just so hypocritical. The hypocrisy is real, and I just don’t understand that.”

Dodd’s Political Views Changed After She Moved to China

Reflecting on her former political views, Dodd said her beliefs didn’t change until she moved to China.

“I was always a Democrat, my whole life, and then I moved to China, and I saw how you’re not allowed to speak freely,” she explained. “On Facebook, they would just watch every one of your moves. And I feel like this is where we’re going. We’re going into socialist communism territory, I’m telling you right now.”

She further shared, “And that’s what’s happening now to our country. Our civil liberties are taken away from us that you don’t even realize are happening. I think once you move away to a communist country, then you realize those policies are being inflicted right now in real time, and it’s really freaking scary.”

Dodd noted that she has changed her perspective on policy because “those policies don’t work.”