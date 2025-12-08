Former President Joe Biden Faces Criticism Over Mispronouncing ‘America’ During DC Conference

Former President Joe Biden has been hit with criticism once again after he mispronounced “America” during a recent Washington, DC conference.

According to the New York Post, the word stumble occurred while the former world leader was speaking at a forum on LGBTQ rights.

“I still believe that emerging from the many crises caused by [the Trump] administration, as we have constantly, nonetheless, come out stronger, wiser, and more resilient,” he said. “But we just have to get up.”

He then said, “As long as we keep the faith, some hope, and get back up and remember who in the hell we are – we are the United States of Amerigotit. That’s who we are. We are the U.S.”

Biden then slammed the Trump administration and “MAGA Republicans” for trying to “distort and derail” the right to equality.

During the conference, which was hosted by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, President Joe Biden received the Chris Abele Impact Award. This award honored his administration as one of the most inclusive in U.S. history.

Critics Took to Social Media to Slam President Joe Biden’s ‘America’ Slip-Up

After President Joe Biden’s “America” slip-up went viral, critics took to social media to slam the former world leader.

“The scariest part is he didn’t even realize he just blurted out gibberish,” one critic wrote on Facebook.

Another critic wrote, “Oy vey. The comedy just keeps writing itself!! They will spin it as, ‘Oh, he was just being passionate and misspoke.'”

Meanwhile, other social media users noted the stumble was possibly to avoid saying a different word. “Sounds like he stopped himself from saying ‘g—ammit’ at the end of the sentence,” one X user wrote. “He does literally say, ‘The United States of America.'”

They then wrote, “Everyone makes verbal missteps like this; that’s just how thinking while speaking goes. Biden’s always had a stutter and tripped over words.”

Another X user pointed out, “Joe Biden misspoke today. He caught himself. Who hasn’t done that? Many years ago, I was watching my local Channel 4 news, and the field reporter was supposed to say, ‘Back to you, Chuck and Sue.’ But instead said, ‘S— and Chew.’ S— happens. People need to knock it the f off.”