Former NBC Star ‘Nearly Died’ From Appendicitis

A former NBC star is lucky to be alive after having an appendicitis while on the set of a project. For five seasons, Jaimie Alexander starred on the NBC darling The Blindspot.

But in 2018, Alexander had appendicitis that nearly took her life. Writing on Substack, the NBC star reflected on her brush with death and how it changed her life for the better.

Alexander’s stomach was already hurting by the time she got to set. The pains wouldn’t go away.

The NBC star explained, “I asked the on-set nurse for some Tums. They didn’t work. I asked if she had anything stronger. She said no, but very kindly tried massaging my stomach to help ease the pain. This Tums-and-massage routine went on for about six hours, but the pain kept getting worse. By lunchtime, I could barely stand. I noticed the pain had gone from my upper abdomen down to the lower right side. At this point, I started to feel very confused and extremely nervous.”

NBC Star Faces Death

As her condition got worse, Alexander called her producer and asked for help. The producer ended up driving her to her OB-GYN office nearby. Alexander didn’t know what was wrong, but she knew she was in pain.

She said, “It was THE WORST pain of my life—and if you know anything about my laundry list of injuries, you know that’s saying something.”

The OB-GYN doctor told her driver to take her to the hospital immediately. The NBC star learned at the hospital that her appendix had actually ruptured. As they prepared her for emergency surgery, Alexander faced the prospect that she might die.

Right before surgery, the actor said that she experienced a moment of divine intervention right before surgery.

She explained, “Suddenly, a warm, powerful sense of peace washed over me. It was strangely familiar and, at the same time, like nothing I had ever felt before. It was absolutely breathtaking. I remember thinking, This must be what awe really feels like.“

In that moment, Alexander promised that she would never drink again, having struggled with alcohol. Fast forward from that moment, and she hasn’t since then. As she explained, “It took almost dying for me to wake up and start living.”