Major DJ Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, Performance Canceled

A fan favorite DJ had his big upcoming show cut short – not by a technical glitch, but by an unexpected case of appendicitis requiring emergency surgery.

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix was scheduled to headline the Festival Internacional del Globo on Saturday, November 15, but he’ll now be laid up.

“I’m truly heartbroken to share that due to an unexpected case of appendicitis and the surgery that followed, I’m unable to perform at the Festival International Del Globo this Saturday,” Garrix wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a snapshot of him in a hospital gown in what appears to be a hospital. “My doctors and team have strongly advised me to rest and recover to avoid any post-surgery complications.”

“Please know this decision wasn’t made lightly,’ the 29-year-old “Drown” hitmaker added. “I have some of my favorite memories ever performing in this incredible country!! Thank you so much for your understanding, love, and support.”

Many of Garrix’s fellow artists wished him well, including Calvin Harris, Hardwell, Afrojack, and The Chainsmokers.

“You only have one body. Take care and get well, brother,” fellow Dutch DJ Don Diablo wrote.

The chart-topping DJ also acknowledged that his appendicitis ordeal at Amsterdam’s VU University Medical Center was a wake-up call.

“A good reminder for me that I’m human too, and my body needs some extra time to properly heal. Sending lots of love — I’ll be back soon, I promise,” the DJ wrote.

Garrix’s next concerts are scheduled for November 21st at Vegas’s Omnia Nightclub and the following day at Palm Tree Beach Club. It’s unclear if these performances will go ahead. However, he will have over a month until his next show, a December 27th engagement at Club 415 in Brazil.