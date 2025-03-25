Former Congressman Mia Love Dead at 49, Cause of Death Revealed

Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love passed away over the weekend following her longtime battle with brain cancer. She was 49 years old.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Love’s family announced the devastating news. “With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully.”

Her family also stated, “She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers, and condolences.”

Mia Love had been receiving immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center. However, weeks before her passing, Love’s daughter, Abigale, revealed the cancer was no longer responding to the treatments and was progressing.

“We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her,” Abigale wrote. “I am building an archive of special memories with Mia.”

Mia Love Started Her Political Career in the Early 2000s, Serving in the House of Representatives For Two Terms

Mia Love was a U.S. House of Representatives member from 2015 to 2019, representing the state’s fourth district. She previously was on the city council and served as mayor for Saratoga Springs, Utah, which is located just 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, in the early 2000s.

After losing her third term election, Love became a political commentator for CNN and was a fellow at the University of Sydney. Three years after Love departed from Congress, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is a form of brain cancer. Despite her doctors initially predicting she had 10 to 15 months to live, Love continued her battle against the disease.

Love had surgery to remove 95% of the tumor and enrolled in the immunotherapy clinical trial in August 2023. During an interview with KSL that same month, Love spoke about her cancer diagnosis.

“I would believe the diagnosis,” she said. “But I would not believe the prognosis. “I had babies! And I could not leave my husband. His mother had died from a brain tumor. Why would God do this to me?! Where are the miracles? Where are the miracles?”

Love then said, “At that moment, I decided to ask for miracles. I chose to believe promises made to me and to act in faith.”