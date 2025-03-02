Congresswoman Mia Love’s Cancer ‘No Longer Responding to Treatment’

The family of former Utah congresswoman Mia Love announced that her brain cancer has stopped responding to treatment. They are now shifting their focus on the time they have left with the U.S. politician.

Videos by Suggest

Mia’s daughter, Abigale, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, March 1, to announce the latest health update.

“Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer,” Abigale wrote. “Sadly, her cancer is no longer responding to treatment, and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I am building an archive of special memories with Mia.”

Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I… pic.twitter.com/xlJfSC3IX7 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 1, 2025

Mia Love was a U.S. House of Representatives member from 2015 to 2019. She served Utah’s fourth district. Three years after she departed from Congress, Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is a form of brain cancer. Her doctors had initially predicted she had 10 to 15 months to live.

However, she had surgery to remove 95% of the tumor. She was enrolled in an immunotherapy clinical trial in August 2023, and her tumor had shrunk.

Mia Love Previously Opened Up About Finding Out About Her Cancer

During an August 2023 interview with KSL, Mia Love opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

“I would believe the diagnosis,” she explained. “But I would not believe the prognosis. “I had babies! And I could not leave my husband. His mother had died from a brain tumor. Why would God do this to me?! Where are the miracles? Where are the miracles?”

Love recalled going on a walk with a friend after the diagnosis. When asked if she has asked for miracles in her life, the former congresswoman had some thoughts.

“At that moment, I decided to ask for miracles,” Love said. She then did everything she could to find those miracles. “I chose to believe promises made to me and to act in faith.”