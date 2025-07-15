Former College Football Star Shot And Killed In Houston Parking Garage Close To Alma Mater

A former college football star, 23-year-old Tyler Martinez, who played for Texas Southern University (TSU), was fatally shot at a parking garage in Houston. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, located close to his alma mater.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by KHOU 11, the incident occurred on Friday, July 11. At around 8:15 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to the Mac 4660 Apartments, five minutes away from TSU.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Martinez, having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department responders attempted to save Martinez’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Amber Khan with the Houston Police Department told the outlet that the incident occurred as a result of a physical altercation. Martinez lived at the apartment complex alongside the suspect, 22-year-old Jasper Robinson. They didn’t know each other, as per the outlet.

Reportedly, Robinson is a TSU sophomore.

Further Details

On Saturday, July 12, during Robinson’s first court appearance, the judge stated that Martinez had pinned Robinson down to the ground. However, the latter managed to get up and walk away. Then, allegedly, a woman retrieved a gun from a vehicle and handed it to Robinson.

Finally, armed with the newly obtained weapon, Robinson allegedly shot Martinez multiple times, eventually killing him.

On Monday, July 14, the Houston Police Department alleged that Robinson initially fled the scene. However, he later returned and allegedly admitted to the shooting.

Jasper Robinson was charged with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

During his first court appearance, prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond. However, Robinson’s defense argued for a $75,000 bond, pointing out his lack of a criminal record and his status as a local security company employee. The judge ended up setting his bond at $150,000.

According to HBCU Legends, Robinson has been ordered to submit to random urinalysis, electronic monitoring, and follow a curfew. He also must subject himself to weapon, drug, and alcohol restrictions.

As per the outlet, Tyler Martinez was a student athlete at TSU from 2019 to 2023. He made 20 game appearances under former head coach Clarence McKinney.

A GoFundMe was set up by Tyler’s parents, Joey and Tracie Mouton, to help cover his funeral, burial, and memorial costs.