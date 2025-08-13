Former Bravo Reality TV Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Bravo star D’Andra Simmons recently underwent three procedures as part of her battle with breast cancer.

Videos by Suggest

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of Dallas alum shared the health update on Instagram on July 29.

“I didn’t think I would be the recipient of care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center, my uncle Harold Simmons and his Foundation established almost 30 years ago, but now I have breast cancer,” she wrote in the candid post.

“I am truly grateful to have such an excellent care team in place,” the Bravo personality continued. “I’m the 3rd woman on my mother’s side of the family to be diagnosed with breast cancer…that we know about. After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences. I look forward to telling my story to inspire others in the future.”

“Thank you to everyone that has sent prayers and support to my family and me. We appreciate it so very much and love having your support,” she concluded.

Bravo Star Details Her Cancer Treatment

Simmons shared on her Instagram stories via PEOPLE that she had a tumor and detailed the procedures she needed during a “very busy, packed morning.”

First is seed localization, where a small radioactive seed is placed on the tumor. “That way, when the surgeon goes in, they’ll know exactly where to take the tumor out,” Simmons detailed. The second step is determining which lymph nodes need to be removed during surgery.

“The next phase is the surgery,” she added. “I told you it’s going to be kind of a long day.”

Simmons was joined at the hospital by her mother, Dee Simmons, and her husband, Jeremy Lock. Lock, who drove her to the hospital, joked, “We’re ready to get that s**t out of there,” to which Simmons responded, “What did you say? You said a bad word.”

Meanwhile, Bravo fans showed their support for Simmons during her cancer experience.

“Oh, D’Andra, I’m sorry you’re faced with this, and thankful you’ll be in great hands with amazing healthcare professionals (((Hugs))),” one fan wrote. “Wishing you strength, healing, and a comeback that’s even greater than before,” another fan added.

Yet another onlooker shared their own cancer jouney in the comments.

“Big fan! Also went through breast cancer at the age of 36 with two young girls. You got this!!!” they wrote.