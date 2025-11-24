Former Bravo Reality TV Star Loses Custody of Her Kids, Report Claims

A new report claims that former Bravo reality TV star Meghan King has lost custody of her children to ex-husband Jim Edmonds following a child protective services phone call.

Sources close to the situation revealed to Us Weekly that The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was stripped of her physical custody rights over her and Edmonds’ children, 8-year-old daughter, Aspen, and 7-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes.

She now has supervised visitation while Edmonds has sole physical custody. Although the decision was temporary, a hearing next month will determine if the custody arrangement will be permanent.

Law enforcement officers from the Frontenac Police Department were reportedly called to King’s home on May 1, 2025, following an incident with Edmonds’ current wife, Kortnie Edmonds.

One insider told Us Weekly that King is over the back-and-forth between her ex and his wife. “She thinks it’s ridiculous. It was a very simple interaction that didn’t need police. [King] is unfazed because she doesn’t want to escalate conflict. She just wants to take care of her family in peace.”

According to the police report, Meghan appeared at the Edmonds’ household to drop off a dress for their daughter. She stated she had spoken to her ex about the dress before arriving at the residence.

Kortnie notably answered the door and told Meghan she could leave the dress, but Meghan wanted to talk to her daughter. Aspen. Kortnie then informed her that Aspen was not home, but with Jim.

Things Escalated When the Former Bravo Reality TV Star Was Unable to Speak to Her Daughter

Meghan claimed Kortnie demanded she leave, but Meghan refused because she wanted to speak to her daughter. Kortnie told the responding police officers that she had closed the door on Meghan and walked to her office.

However, she heard Meghan calling for her daughter inside the home.

“Meghan refused to hand Kortnie the dress and ‘pulled away and asked to speak to’ [her daughter],” the police report stated. “Kortnie told Meghan that [her daughter] wasn’t home and she was at a baseball game with Jim.”

The report then noted, “As Kortnie walked back towards her office, she heard Meghan inside the home yelling for [her daughter]. Kortnie walked back to the front door and observed Meghan standing inside the house approximately 5 feet from the doorway.”

After telling her to get out to the house, Kortnie alleged Meghan “slowly walked back” out of the residence. However, she “wedged her foot in the door briefly,” making it difficult for Kortnie to close it fully.

“After Meghan moved her foot, Kortnie closed the door,” the report pointed out.

The police report further revealed that Kortnie was listed as the “victim” in the situation while Meghan was dubbed the “subject.” Per the report, Edmonds’ current wife initially requested that charges be filed against Meghan.

Meghan was not arrested or detained following the incident. Kortnie later told the police she didn’t want to file charges against Meghan. She did file a petition for a restraining order against Meghan, but dismissed the case weeks later.