former-abc-reality-tv-star-opens-up-about-scary-medical-condition

Reality TV personality Jo Frost revealed she is currently facing a serious, life-threatening medical condition.

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old star of ABC’s Supernanny revealed that she has been diagnosed with anaphylaxis.

“I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now,” Frost explained to fans in an Instagram video.

“I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization,” the beloved reality TV star detailed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that causes low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, weak pulse, rash, nausea, and vomiting.

Frost added, “Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education, and empathy from those who do not.”

“Today, everyone will know someone or someone who knows of one with anaphylaxis,” she continued. “If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it’s as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face.”

ABC Reality TV Star Jo Frost Details How Her Condition Impacts Her Daily

The British reality TV star also emphasized that she remains “unapologetic” about her medical condition.

“I did not ask for it, and it does not define who I am and the impact that I make in the world daily,” Frost pointed out.

“But it does impact how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance,” she added.

“By the way, I speak on behalf of those who also have celiac disease, too, because we are all not faddy eaters,” Frost continued. “I’m not looking to be treated special, I’m looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others.”

Frost stated she doesn’t want “mumbling insults” or “passive-aggressive” behavior from those “ignorant” about her condition and urged others to learn about anaphylaxis.

“Get curious and learn more, because really, as mentioned before, we all know someone,” Frost concluded.

Jo Frost launches her book ‘Bath Book Bed’ as part of the Book Trust’s campaign in London on May 17, 2016. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

“Will you champion for us? We need your compassion and empathy to understand more,” the reality TV star wrote in the caption. “Give me a 💯 and share your thoughts if you want to. To my parents, you gave me the tools and confidence to stand tall so that I may for others. Thank you, I love you.”

Jo Frost gained fame on Supernanny (2004-2012), helping families tackle parenting challenges. The show aired multiple versions, including a US edition on ABC, and was briefly revived in 2020 with 20 episodes on Lifetime.