beloved-tv-movie-actress-divorcing-celebrity-chef-wife

An A-list actress and a celebrity chef are trading wedded bliss for single servings after barely a year.

Grown Ups star Maria Bello has filed for divorce from Dominique Crenn after just one year of marriage.

On Wednesday, May 28, the 58-year-old filed for divorce from the 60-year-old French chef in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, per TMZ.

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn in 2024.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple officially tied the knot on April 7, 2024, following a five-year engagement.

“Orders for spousal support [are] to be determined by written agreement of the parties,” Bello’s filing reads, according to the outlet.

A decision about their separate properties will be made through a written agreement, and court documents state that the mediation costs will be shared equally between both parties.

Bello took to Instagram after the news of her divorce from Crenn broke, seemingly addressing the situation. “We do not need to answer questions born of curiosity, nor satisfy the noise of strangers,” she wrote in part in a lengthy post which featured the former couple standing in front of elephants. “We’ve done the work, walked the bureaucratic path to reflect an inner truth. That is ours alone.”

The A History of Violence actress shares her 24-year-old son, Jackson Blue McDermott, with Dan McDermott. Meanwhile, Crenn has two children from a prior relationship.

The Actress and Chef were Engaged Way Back in 2019 and Only Tied the Knot in 2024

Bello detailed the couple’s extended engagement back in December 2023.

We’re such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus, we’re working all over the world,” Bello told the outlet then. “But finally, we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, ‘Yep, we’re finally doing it.’ ”

The actress revealed that the couple had overcome numerous life challenges together before finally exchanging their vows.

“Dom and I have been through the three C’s: cancer, Covid, and now commitment,” Bello explained.

Crenn, the first and only female chef in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after she and her partner fell in love. The couple later became engaged in 2019.

“I’ve never been married. Even to my son’s dad. I’ve never taken that step,” Bello admitted. “And that’s an exciting thing too in the second half of my life, deciding who I want to be with, choosing the person that I want to be with.”

The couple hosted their bohemian-chic wedding at the Montage Los Cabos in Mexico on May 12, 2024. Among the 140 guests were Patricia Arquette, Gavin Rossdale, and Mariska Hargitay. The ceremony began with Crenn walking down the aisle to Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”