Florida Man Allegedly Killed Kitten After Throwing It To The Ground While Drunk

In a troubling case of animal cruelty, a Florida man, 24-year-old Alfonso Alexander Perez Nas, has been accused of killing a kitten by throwing it to the ground. Perez Nas, who was drinking according to witnesses, then allegedly threatened to kill more cats while holding the dead body of the little animal.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Deputies had received videos and reports of animal abuse at a Figueroa Avenue residence in Fort Myers.

Upon arrival, responding deputies were met with several witnesses. They told them that Perez Nas had allegedly killed a kitten by throwing it to the ground while drunk.

“The kitten cried and appeared lifeless,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

In a video shared by the LCSO, Perez Nas is shown holding the dead kitten, moving the lifeless body around. The video showed what witnesses told police Perez Nas had allegedly done. He is shown holding the kitten to the sky, in what appears to be a boastful manner.

‘A Pretty Despicable Act’

A witness present during the accident told WINK, “If you’re there on scene and you watch it happen live, it’s gonna have a different impact on you. But even watching the video itself is pretty despicable act.”

While holding the cat in his hand, as per the LCSO, Perez Nas allegedly said that he was going to “put on some music and kill more cats.”

A search warrant was obtained by the Animal Cruelty Task Force, and they were able to exhume the kitten’s body. It had been buried in the ground, and the video shared by the LCSO shows deputies uncovering it.

As a result of the investigation, Alfonso Alexander Perez Nas was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to The Herbst Firm, if found guilty, Perez Nas could face up to 10 years in prison. Moreover, he could also be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and undergo psychological counseling or anger management.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Animal cruelty will never be tolerated in Lee County,” LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “This disgusting act landed Perez Nas in the Lee County Jail. We will always protect those that cannot protect themselves.”