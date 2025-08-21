Florida Man Accused Of Deliberately Spraying Disabled Students With Sprinklers

A 61-year-old Florida man, Antonio Roman, is accused of deliberately spraying disabled students with his sprinklers.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Roman’s alleged actions were reported back on April 30, 2025. The father of two students with disabilities told the MCSO that Roman, their neighbor, had been spraying them daily. It allegedly occurred when they loaded and unloaded from the bus.

A warrant obtained by NBC News detailed that the two disabled students are 17 and 22. The 17-year-old was diagnosed with a genetic disorder named Prader-Willi syndrome, leaving him cognitively impaired. The 22-year-old has autism and Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, another genetic disorder. Additionally, the father has a leg amputation.

Allegedly, Roman used his home’s security camera to observe the children, turning on the sprinklers when they arrived at the school bus stop. As per the MCSO, the father even had to wear a swimming attire to shield his children from the sprinklers.

‘Substantial Emotional Distress’

Furthermore, the warrant details Roman’s failed efforts to have the bus stop moved, and his alleged subsequent retaliation. MCSO’s Cpl. Kyle Ferguson revealed that the sprinklers were, in fact, aimed at the bus stop. Moreover, they “activated when the bus arrived and deactivated as soon as it left the area.”

“While conducting further research of this case, it was discovered the suspect has called this agency an estimated 75 times since 06/24/2023 with the majority of complaints being against the victims of this case,” the warrant read.

Furthermore, the MCSO said that they talked with Roman via telephone. During the call, he expressed feeling upset over the location of the bus stop. He “did not like that it utilized part of his driveway for the wheelchair ramp one of the victims needed,” as per the sheriff’s office. Allegedly, he admitted to deliberately activating the sprinklers.

The family believes that their disabled children have been sprayed around 400 times in a year, the warrant alleged. As a result, the family, referring to Roman’s alleged actions, said that they have caused them “substantial emotional distress” and concern for their safety and that of their children.

On Sunday, August 17, after an arrest warrant had been issued, Antonio Roman turned himself in. He is charged with four counts of stalking, two counts of battery, and two counts of battery of a disabled person.