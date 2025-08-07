Fleetwood Mac Legend Suffers Painful Injury, Reschedules Concerts

Fleetwood Mac legend and singing icon Stevie Nicks announced she was forced to reschedule nearly a dozen concerts after suffering from a painful injury.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on her Instagram, Nicks revealed she would be postponing the shows to recover from a fractured shoulder. “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled.”

The statement further revealed that the Fleetwood Mac singer’s injury will not impact the October performance. All previously purchased tickets for the nine shows affected will be honored on the new dates.

Further details about the injury were not revealed.

Nicks is currently scheduled to resume her tour in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 1. “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the statement added.

The Fleetwood Mac Singer Recently Shared She Is Working on a New Album

Months before sustaining the shoulder injury, the Fleetwood Mac bandmate revealed she was working on a new album.

Nicks shared details about the upcoming record during her acceptance speech at the Pollstar Hall of Fame in April. “I call it the ‘Ghost’ record because it kind of happened in the last couple of weeks,” she explained, per NME. “I have seven songs and they are autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They are real stories, memories of mine, of fantastic men.”

The singer then said she was inspired to make the new album after reflecting on her longtime friendship with Prince. She also pointed out that the album was written in the aftermath of the early 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Along with working on the new album, Stevie Nicks is also preparing to re-release her and Lindsey Buckingham’s 1973 duo album, “Buckingham Nicks.” The album’s first-ever reissue will be released on Sept. 19.