First Lady Melania Trump Calls for Peace in Minneapolis Amid Tension Between ICE Agents and Protesters

Days after the fatal shooting of VA ICU nurse, Alex Pretti, First Lady Melania Trump calls for peace in Minneapolis.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on Fox & Friends, Melania spoke about the ongoing tension between ICE agents and protesters in the Minnesota city.

“I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor,” Melania Trump said in her rare political statement. “And they’re working together to make it peaceful and… without riots.”

The First Lady further addressed Americans “on both sides” by stating, “I’m against the violence. So, please, if you protest, protest in peace. We need to unify in these times.”

Melania Trump’s remarks come just after her husband gave an update about the federal agents in Minneapolis.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” the president shared on Truth Social. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

President Trump then stated, “I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future.”

ICE Agents Have Reportedly Shot 3 People in Minneapolis This Month

ICE agents have reportedly shot three people during their sweep for undocumented immigrants in Minneapolis.

The first shooting was when ICE agents encountered Renee Nicole Good on the street. She was shot three times while attempting to drive away from the agents.

Another person was shot by ICE agents days later. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the incident, noting the person had survived the encounter.

On Saturday, Alex Pretti was shot after a scuffle with multiple agents on a Minneapolis street. Although the Department of Homeland Security alleged that Pretti had approached the agents with a gun, videos of the incident shared a different story of what exactly happened.

In the videos, Pretti and two women were approached by an ICE agent and aggressively pushed towards a nearby sidewalk. The ICE agent then started pepper-spraying the trio. As Pretti attempted to help one of the women, the ICE agent grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

Amid the scuffle, one of the ICE agents shot Pretti multiple times.

Although he did have a gun on him, Pretti was not seen pulling the weapon on the ICE agents during the scuffle. Instead, it appeared that one of the ICE agents was able to get Pretti’s gun from its holster and take off with it seconds before Pretti was fatally shot.

It was later revealed that Pretti had a concealed carry license.