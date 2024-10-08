First Class Passenger Finds Bed Bug Climbing Up Leg During ‘Nightmare’ Flight

An American Airlines passenger reported a rather unwelcome companion during their flight from NYC to Detroit: a bedbug. The distressed passenger shared the skin-crawling discovery in a Reddit post that quickly went viral.

Videos by Suggest

The flyer allegedly found the bedbug lounging in “first class” on American Airlines flight 4412 out of La Guardia.

The concerned passenger quickly alerted flight staff of the creepy critter.

“Found this bedbug crawling on my leg mid-flight,” the flyer wrote in the Reddit post’s comments. “I put it on the cocktail napkin to show the FA who promptly informed the Captain using the phone/intercom.”

An American Airlines passenger had a nightmare experience when they found a bed bug crawling up their leg during a flight from New York City to Detroit. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A photo of the napkin featuring the bedbug was included, which allegedly attempted to bite the passenger’s finger as they were transferring it onto the cloth, according to a follow-up comment.

The Flyer Claims They Took Precautions Following the Bedbug Ecounter on Their Flight

Concerned about a potential infestation, the Redditor reportedly changed their clothes at the airport and sealed them in a bag.

“They are being washed right now,” they claimed in the comments. “Hoping no stragglers got on my backpack or checked bag during the clothing swap.”

The bedbug was discovered climbing up the passenger’s pant leg. (Image via Reddit / @HaddawayThrowaway978)

The flyer later added that they have since lodged a complaint with American Airlines, which provided a response that was “underwhelming.”

“Please accept my deepest apologies for the experience you’ve described,” the flyer wrote, later in the thread. “Our commitment to placing you at the center of all we do is unwavering, and your feedback underscores this commitment. Rest assured; your insights will be made available to our leadership team as we work to ensure we provide the high-quality customer experience you deserve.”

Indeed, it sounds like a pretty boilerplate response.

Meanwhile, the flyer’s bedbug post sent chills down Reddit users’ spines.

“Nightmare fuel, I always check but it’s hard to catch on an airplane,” one user admitted. ” I always check my hotel rooms but this is like my absolute worst fear- how do you check on an airplane??” another user opined.

However, one armchair bug expert had a harrowing concern about flyers set to use the plane in the future.

“That’s an adolescent bed bug, not yet an adult. Good chance there might be eggs on that plane,” they wrote…