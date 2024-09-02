September is here, bringing relentless back-to-school pics, annoying school zone-caused traffic, and bedbugs in school-issued Chromebooks.

Wait, what?

It’s true, dear Suggest readers.

Some students in Durham, North Carolina, have found bedbugs making themselves at home in their school-issued Chromebooks.

WRAL reports that an email from Riverside High School Principal Gloria Woods revealed that bedbugs were found in Google Chromebooks stored in the school’s media center over the summer.

A representative from Durham Public Schools (DPS) stated that the laptops were distributed during freshman orientation before classes commenced on August 26. The school is now requesting the return of these newly issued laptops and urging families to inspect their homes.

Bedbugs can conceal themselves in the tiny crevices and openings of laptops and other electronics. However, they will eventually emerge in search of a blood host.

Like your sweet child, who only wanted to go to school and learn.

How to Combat Bedbugs Lurking in Your Laptop

If the idea of these pests nuzzling inside your laptop gives you the creeps, never fear. Getting rid of them is easy peasy.

According to Long Island Bug Inspections, you can use Nuvan Strips, a bed bug chemical strip, as an alternative to bug sprays for treating appliances and electronics to combat the critters.

However, these strips contain toxic chemicals that can be harmful to humans and pets, so handle them with care. Always wear gloves, wash your hands thoroughly after use, follow package instructions, and seek medical attention if you feel unwell.

To treat electronic devices infested with bed bugs, place the device in an airtight plastic bag with a bed bug chemical strip, seal it, and leave it for at least a week. Afterward, remove the device while wearing disposable gloves, dispose of the bag and strip, and wipe down the device to eliminate any chemical residues. Ensure thorough cleaning before regular use.

Bedbugs Invading Their Chromebooks Are the Least of the School District’s Problems

Meanwhile, alongside the bedbug infestation in their Chromebooks, the school district is also facing issues with air conditioning.

In a statement, Superintendent Anthony Lewis noted that one-third of the buildings in Durham Public Schools are functioning beyond their intended life cycles.

Out of 57 school sites, one-fifth are reported to have HVAC issues.

On Friday, four schools in the district sent students home early due to the lack of air conditioning.