Film Actor Rakesh Pandey Dead at 77, Cause of Death Revealed

Veteran actor Rakesh Pandey, beloved by generations of Bollywood fans, has passed away at the age of 77.

Pandey died at 8:49 AM on March 21 at Arogyanidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he had been admitted to the ICU. The actor succumbed to cardiac arrest, per the Times of India.

Pandey began his acting journey with a solid foundation in theater, honing his craft through rigorous training at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He further refined his skills at the Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts.

During his early years, he was actively involved with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), where he honed his craft and cultivated a natural, realistic acting style. His strong roots in theater not only refined his talent but also enabled a seamless transition to films, infusing his performances with unmatched authenticity.

Pandey made a remarkable entry into Indian cinema with his debut in Basu Chatterjee’s 1969 classic Sara Akash. This film not only established him as a promising talent but also earned him the prestigious President’s Award.

Rakesh Pandey was not only a prominent figure in films but also a well-recognized presence on television. He starred in popular shows such as Chotti Bahu and Dehleez. He also appeared in the critically acclaimed historical series Bharat Ek Khoj (1988).

After a hiatus of more than two decades, he made a return to acting in 2017 with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi. He continued to appear in projects like Hurdang (2022) and the web series The Lawyers Show.

His final rites were held at the Shastri Nagar crematorium, attended by his family and close friends.