Fight Breaks out as Country Music Star Performs ‘God Bless America’ During Concert

Country singer Cody Johnson had to pump the brakes on a honky tonk beat down at his concert… while he was belting out a beloved patriotic standard.

On Saturday, the “Dirt Cheap” singer, known as “Cojo” to his fans, performed at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, for the second night in a row. During his performance of “God Bless America,” a fight broke out in the crowd, according to My San Antonio.

In fan-recorded TikTok footage from the concert, fans are shown flailing at each other and stumbling in the crowd.

With his band playing in the background, Johnson lectures to the audience about the brawl.

“I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert,” he sneered. Presumably, the “I’m Gonna Love You” crooner was referring to the Astroworld tragedy. During the 2021 incident, thousands of concert goers were injured, and 10 were killed during a crowd crush at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

“There’s kids in the crowd, there’s all kinds of things in here that don’t need to happen,” Johnson added.

Later, Cojo announces to the crowd that the “police” have arrived, prompting cheers from the law-and-order-loving audience.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson spoke to the crowd about the importance of “unity and not being divided” before performing “God Bless America.”

“Well, so much for my speech on not being divided,” Johnson supposedly quipped after the crowd’s antics, per the outlet.

Fans React to ‘God Bless America’ Brawl at Country Singer’s Concert

Meanwhile, the comments section of the TikTok showing footage of the incident was filled with cheeky criticism of the honky tonk fisticuffs.

“All that money you spent just to act stupid and get kicked out lol,” one top comment read. “That was one expensive fight,” a second onlooker agreed.

“I lost it when he said so much for my not being divided speech. Cojo is the best,” a third fan chimed in.

However, other TikTok users cried foul over the country singer’s Travis Scott reference.

“You’re right, Travis Scott has a lot more people and makes a lot more money,” one fan shot back. “There wasn’t a fight at Travis Scott‘s concert, so stop,” another annoyed onlooker added.

The reason for the altercation is still unknown, and it’s unclear if the individuals involved knew each other. According to My San Antonio, some people were escorted out of the venue.