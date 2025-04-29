Fiery Semi-Truck Crash Leaves 1 Driver Dead, Shuts Down Interstate in Both Directions

A crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of its driver, leading to the closure of both directions of an interstate in Tacoma, Washington.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, near South 8th Street on I-5, per Seattle’s Fox 13. When firefighters arrived, they found the semi-truck overturned and engulfed in flames.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo confirmed to the outlet that the semi-truck driver tragically lost their life in the crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Struggles to Clear the Interstate in the Aftermath of the Semi-Truck Crash

Meanwhile, clearing the devastating semi-truck crash has proven to be quite an undertaking.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that some southbound lanes had reopened. Meanwhile, the northbound lanes remained closed.

We've reopened two southbound lanes of I-5. Please be careful in the backup. Northbound remains closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/hTZ3Z7J6oV — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) April 29, 2025

In a later update on X, WSDOT wrote: “Multiple crews making repairs, including to the center wall. Big challenge will be vehicle removal. It was badly damaged in the fire. Northbound I-5 is closed.”

“This is a very difficult operation to remove the burned semi-truck. Unfortunately, the rig is coming apart in pieces. There’s also the load the truck was carrying. Plus, we’re repairing the center divider. This is far from over. Northbound I-5 remains closed until further notice,” WSDOT added.

In a final update of the semi-truck crash clean up as of this writing, WSDOT wrote: “We have an loader moving debris into an industrial sized dumpster on I-5. Northbound I-5 at 84th remains closed until further notice.”

The cause of the semi-truck crash remains unclear.