Father Reported Daughter’s Abuse And Was Offered A Bribe He Rejected, He Was Then Killed In St. Louis, Missouri

A Missouri father in St. Louis, who remains unnamed, reported his daughter’s rape, allegedly perpetrated by 39-year-old Lavor Harmon, and then reportedly refused a bribe to stay quiet. After refusing, according to authorities, he was shot dead. The alleged shooter was found dead shortly after.

Videos by Suggest

According to court records reviewed by Law & Crime, Harmon allegedly statutorily raped the man’s daughter, who is under the age of 17, around March 21. He was charged in May with statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy.

However, prosecutors involved in the case then filed a motion to increase Harmon’s $150,000 bond, citing new troubling circumstances.

The motion alleges that the man was approached by Harmon’s sister, Lavonda, and an unidentified male to try to convince him to drop the charges. Allegedly, Lavonda and that man offered a $12,000 sum for the father to stop collaborating with the prosecution.

The man reported this to the Ferguson Police Department, and Lavonda Harmon was charged with tampering with a witness.

Father Fatally Shot

However, on July 8, a man arrived at the father’s residence and fatally shot him, according to the motion. Present at the house at the time was the alleged rape victim, the father’s daughter, as well as another minor.

A neighbor, Latoya Carey, remembered finding out about the shooting.

“This is very shocking,” Carey told KSDK. “You never want to hear things like this happen in your neighborhood, especially when you’re not.”

The prosecutors alleged that a white Kia was observed fleeing the scene. However, later that very same day, the Kia was discovered burned, and near the vehicle, the man was found murdered in St. Louis City.

Citing a multi-agency organization, prosecutors allege that the father’s murderer was tied to Lavor Harmon. Furthermore, the filed motion accused Harmon of having ties with organized crime and “is unlikely to follow any conditions that this Court may order.”

As a result, the motion asked for Harmon’s bond to be raised to $2 million cash. The request was granted.

Lavonda Harmon was arrested on July 11 and has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond. Meanwhile, Lavor Harmon remains in custody. His next court date is scheduled for July 31.