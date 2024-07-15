father-and-daughter-found-dead-after-hiking-at-national-park-in-extreme-heat

A father-daughter duo was found dead after they had gone on a hike at a national park in extreme heat over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, a 52-year-old Wisconsin man and his 23-year-old daughter were discovered dead in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park on Friday, July 12.

The duo set out on a hike through the Syncline Trail of the Canyonlands National Park in excessive heat. The temperatures in the area were over 100°F. Unfortunately, the duo ended up getting lost and running out of water.

The San Juan County Dispatch received a 911 text from someone at the Island in the Sky district of the national park about the two. National Park Service rangers and Bureau of Land Management Moab District Helitack personnel responded and initiated a search operation. Although they were eventually located, both were already deceased when the search party got to them. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating this incident.

The National Park Service added, “While temperatures remain high this summer, park visitors are advised to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat.”

The National Park Services Urge Visitors to Not Hike in the Heat This Summer

To help prevent illness or even death, the National Park Service encouraged visitors to not go on hikes in heat.

“Heat-related illnesses are caused by your body’s inability to cool down properly,” the organization shared. “The body normally cools itself by sweating, but sometimes sweating just isn’t enough. When this happens, the body’s temperature rises which can lead to brain damage or injure vital organs. Heat-related illnesses range from treatable symptoms, like heat rash and sunburns, to heat stroke which can lead to death if not treated quickly.”

The National Park Service also noted that heat-related illnesses while on a hike could be caused by various situations. Among those are high humidity, high elevation, and strenuous activities.

The organization encouraged visitors to be familiar with types of heat-related illnesses before going to the parks for various activities. This included going on a hike.

All activities should be done before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. All visitors should also have water and a “cool” backup plan if the temperatures get too high for some. Sunscreen is also a must while on the hiking trails.

“Always check your car for your children and pets, especially the backseat, before you lock your doors and walk away. Do not leave children or pets in a parked vehicle. The temperature in a car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit in 10 minutes!”