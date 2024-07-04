10-year-old-arizona-boy-dead-after-family-hike-in-113-degree-weather

A 10-year-old Arizona boy passed away after suffering a heat-related medical event while hiking with his family earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 2, at the South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix. The day’s high temp was 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This was notably six degrees above the average temperatures in Phoenix this time of the year.

While on the hike with his family, the child passed out. Authorities were able to get to him on the trail.

Although he was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the boy later died. Phoenix Police Department detectives are currently investigating the death for more details.

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. Approximately 1,220 people die in the U.S. from heat-related illnesses each year.

“Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself,” the CDC explained.

“While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.”

Among the symptoms of overheating is dehydration. If a person does not replenish with fluids, they are likely to suffer from dehydration symptoms. This includes feeling dizzy/lightheaded, dry mouth, lips, and tongue, and sunken eyes.

Although older adults, the very young, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at the highest risk of overheating, the CDC noted that young and healthy people can be affected if they participate in extensive physical activities during hot weather.

The Boy’s Death Comes Less Than a Month After a Mother of Two Died While on a Arizona Hike

The 10-year-old’s death comes just weeks after a woman died while on a hike in Sedona, Arizona.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office mother of two was visiting from Pennsylvania and had suffered from heat exhaustion while hiking on the Hiline Trail on June 14,

The woman passed out, causing a fellow hiker to step in and perform life-saving measures until officials from the Sedona Fire Department arrived. Unfortunately, despite the rescue efforts, it had been too late and she died.

“After interviewing her two young daughters and her husband, it appears she suffered heat exhaustion and was not treated fast enough,” the sheriff’s office said. Officials also warned against going on hikes in high temperatures.

“YCSO strongly encourages you to be cautious when hiking in the Red Rock desert during the summer months. The temperatures can be much hotter on trails that are along the rocks and have little shade.”