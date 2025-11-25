Fast Food Chain Is Offering a ‘6-7’ Black Friday Deal

Showing some love to Generation Alpha, fast food chain Wendy’s will be offering a “6′-7” Black Friday Frosty deal.

Videos by Suggest

Starting Friday, Wendy’s customers are going to be able to purchase a small Frosty for 67 cents. This deal will be available in both in-store and online orders at participating locations.

The fast food chain’s latest promotion is a nod to the “6-7” viral trend, which has become a huge sensation among Generation Alpha. It first gained traction earlier this year following the release of Skrilla’s single “Doot Doot,” which references NBA player LaMelo Ball’s 6’7″ height. The trend has since grown in popularity earlier this fall.

Along with the younger generation declaring “6-7” randomly, they also use a distinctive hand gesture with the trend.

Dictionary.com recently named “6-7” as its Word of the Year in October.

Along with Wendy’s, Domino’s previously launched its own “6-7” deal. Earlier this month, the pizza chain offered customers one large pizza with one topping for $6.70.

The Wendy’s Black Friday “6-7” deal runs until Dec. 7.

Fast Food and Pizza Chains Offer ‘6-7’ Deals As Teachers Ban the Phrase From Classrooms

Meanwhile, teachers around the country are banning their students from saying “6-7.”

While speaking to Today, Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, admitted the trend is going further than any she’s ever witnessed.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years, and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang — nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” the educator explained.

Laplander also appeared in a TikTok video, making it clear where she stands on the phrase.

“We are not saying the words, ‘67’ anymore — if you do, you have to write a 67-word essay about … what the word ‘67’ mean,” she stated. “If you do it again, another 67-word essay. After five times, if you’re still saying, ‘67’ in this classroom, your essay is going to [bump] up to 670 words.”

The educator pointed out that the essays are minor consequences to bringing order back into her classroom. However, she admitted that some of her students still shout “6-7” outside her classroom.

Another educator, Levi Hawk, shared in a video how he avoids the trend in his classroom. “Do not count out loud in class … I was taking attendance, and I said, ‘One, two, three, four, five, six, seven.'”

His class would erupt into “6-7” when hearing six and seven.