Fantasy Author Makes Big Change in Response to ‘Verbal Abuse’ From Fans

Fantasy author Amber V. Nicole is making a big change in response to “verbal abuse” from fans. Nicole is the author behind the popular Gods and Monsters series.

Taking to social media, Nicole revealed that she is restricting hand-signing autographs to events. Nicole revealed that she faced verbal abuse from fans over her signature. She explains the situation on Instagram.

She wrote, “Moving forward, Amber will only be hand-signing at events. All signatures for special editions, book boxes, book plates, and so forth will be digital. I want to be clear that this is a direct result of the treatment Amber has been subjected to based on people’s perceived value of one signature over another, and the verbal abuse she’s endured for needing to use a custom stamp at times to protect her health.”

Fantasy Author Speaks Out

Nicole’s team continued, “We value and appreciate everyone who has treated Amber with the respect and care she deserves. A huge thank you to all her amazing readers for their continued support.”

Meanwhile, Nicole isn’t the only fantasy author that has to deal with fans. Author George R.R. Martin spoke out against fans and their abuse over his long-delayed ending to the Game of Thrones series. Fans have hounded the fantasy author about finishing his series.

“I know, I know,” Martin wrote at the time. “Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros or THE WINDS OF WINTER. You have given up on me, or on the book. I will never finish WINDS, If I do, I will never finish A DREAM OF SPRING. If I do, it won’t be any good. I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me…. I am going to die soon anyway. Because I am so old I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don’t give a s–t about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money. I edit the Wild Cards books too. But you hate Wild Cards. You may hate everything else I have ever written, the Hugo-winners and Hugo-losers, “A Song for Lya” and DYING OF THE LIGHT, “Sandkings” and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, “This Tower of Ashes” and “The Stone City,” OLD MARS and OLD VENUS and ROGUES and WARRIORS and DANGEROUS WOMEN. And all the other anthologies I edited with my friend Gardner Dozois. You don’t care about any of those, I know. You don’t care about anything but WINDS OF WINTER. You’ve told me so often enough.”