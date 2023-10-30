Fans Are Not Liking Howie Mandel’s Comment On Sofia Vergara’s Bodysuit Selfie

Howie Mandel was recently called out for a comment he made on actress Sofia Vergara’s Instagram post.

Vergara, 51, uploaded a steamy carousel post to Instagram on Thursday. However, fans of the Modern Family star weren’t too impressed by Mandel’s compliment he left on the star’s post.

Instagram

In the post, Vergara posed in three different colored bodysuits showing off her curvy figure. The snaps, taken from her lavish bathroom, caught the attention of her fans—and apparently, Mandel.

The body suits—one white, one brown, and one black—had long tight sleeves in an off-the-shoulder style.

Vergara captioned the post, “Wich color is your favorite?😉. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone😂👖”

In the snaps, the actress opted to wear the bodysuits alone, highlighting her legs.

Too Far, Or Complimentary?

Sofia’s fans took to her post’s comment section to show love for her stunning figure.

One follower joked about the bodysuits, “Does the body come with?”

Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger jumped to Vergara’s comments and replied, “Someone lift my jaw from off the floor 🔥”

Among several other comments of adoration, Mandel wrote, “I have a top three,” with a fire emoji.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, many of Vergara’s fans pointed out that Mandel has a wife, Terry Mandel, who might not have been too happy about his comment.

One of Vergara’s fans inquired to Mandel, “Aren’t you married?”

“Wait,” another user wrote, stunned by Mandel’s comment.

Vergara’s Flirty Instagram Posts

The actress isn’t new to showing a little skin on Instagram. Before posing in her bodysuits, she was caught dancing in a see-through dress on her pal Julissa Bermudez’s Instagram.

Instagram

In the short video, the star stunned in a sheer black dress while playfully shaking her hips and running her hands through her hair. Vergara’s dress featured a see-through lace top with a black A-line skirt.