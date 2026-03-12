‘Family Guy’ Spinoff Lands 2-Season Order

Victory is theirs! A spinoff from the long-running, beloved animated series Family Guy is coming to Fox and Hulu.

Fox and Hulu have ordered a two-season spinoff centered on the Griffins’ evil genius son, Deadline reports. The new animated comedy, titled Stewie, will follow the toddler in preschool as he explores time and space travel. The show comes from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and 20th Television Animation. It is expected to premiere on Fox during the 2027-28 season, streaming the next day on Hulu and internationally on Disney+.

Stewie will join Fox’s lineup of other long-running animated series from 20th Television Animation, including MacFarlane’s Family Guy and American Dad!, as well as The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. These shows all received four-season renewals in 2025 as part of a major deal, according to Deadline.

With its two-season order, Stewie will align with the other animated series. All five shows now have deals running through 2029, which is also when Fox’s streaming agreement with Hulu is set to expire.

However, the deal for Stewie is reportedly structured differently. Fox and Hulu will share the cost, making it a joint commission between the network and the streaming platform.

The episode count for Stewie remains unconfirmed. However, Deadline speculates it will be slightly less than the 15 episodes per season produced by other 20th Century Animation series under the current Fox deal.

MacFarlane, who voices Stewie on Family Guy, will also voice the character in the spinoff series. He created the new show with longtime Family Guy writer-producer Kirker Butler.

In the spinoff, Stewie reportedly gets kicked out of his old preschool. He’s forced to enroll in a new, less-than-prestigious one. There, he’s stuck with a group of kids he doesn’t know. There’s also a 75-year-old class turtle who has a theory about everything. Everyone is miserable until Stewie brings out his collection of devices. He uses them to transport the class through space and time, transforming each boring school day into a surreal adventure.

“I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity. I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show,” MacFarlane quipped about the upcoming series in a statement.

This will be the second Family Guy spinoff after The Cleveland Show, which aired on Fox for four seasons starting in 2009. Butler worked with MacFarlane on both Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.