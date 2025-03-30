Ex-WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Accused of Attacking Fans, Suspended From Tijuana

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has been suspended from Tijuana after he was accused of attacking fans.

According to Fightful, the incident happened when fans allegedly threw coins at Del Rio at a recent AAA event. He then went into the crowd and threw a chair. Another chair was then thrown, leaving an elderly woman hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Tijuana Wrestling Commission issued a statement about Albert Del Rio. “The professional wrestler Alberto Del Rio is suspended for 180 days in the city of Tijuana,” the statement reads. “In the city of Tijuana, Baja California, on the 17th day of the month of March, 2025, the present notice is hereby given, for all the effects that may be applicable, at the offices of the Honorable Wrestling Commission, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.”

Alberto Del Rio Speaks Out After Being Suspended From Tijuana

Following the news that he was suspended from Tijuana, Alberto Del Rio spoke out about the situation.

In his own statement, Del Rio accused the Tijuana Wrestling Commission of deflecting blame for the situation to him.

“As it happened when we lost my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], the Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention,” he stated, per PWMania. “They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things.”

Albert Del Rio then pointed out, “Today, they do the same thing, but with me. To divert attention from the fact that a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans].”