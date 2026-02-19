Ex-NFL Player Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ While on Vacation: Tre’ Johnson Was 54

Tre’ Johnson, a former standout offensive lineman in the NFL, died suddenly and unexpectedly a 54 years old.

His wife, Irene Johnson, announced the news through a Facebook post. The footballer passed on February 15, 2026, while on a family vacation.

Johnson wrote that their four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden, extended family, and friends were “devastated and in shock.” She did not disclose the cause of death, and authorities have yet to release further details.

“If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kid’s sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath. He shared his passion for Frenchie’s and riding his motorcycle with me and his fellow biking buddies,” Irene wrote.

Johnson rose to prominence as a powerful offensive guard after the Washington Commanders selected him with the 31st overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Temple University. He played nine NFL seasons, spending the vast majority of his career in Washington and a season with the Cleveland Browns. Johnson appeared in 93 regular-season games with 72 starts and earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 1999.

After retiring from professional football, Johnson pursued a second career in education. He became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where colleagues and students remembered him as a dedicated educator and mentor. His wife said in her announcement that recent health issues had forced him to take a leave of absence from teaching before his passing.

Friends and former teammates paid tribute to Johnson’s impact on and off the field. The Washington franchise and other members of the football community expressed condolences and highlighted his toughness as a player and his commitment to family.

