Ex-ABC Reality Show Contestant Proposes to Singer Girlfriend While in Japan

This is the final rose, Japan edition. A fan-favorite from an ABC reality show just proposed to their singer girlfriend.

The Bachelor fans following the ongoing saga of Rebecca Tilley’s love life probably aren’t crazy surprised that she proposed to partner Hayley Kiyoko… After all, Kiyoko already proposed to Tilley back in July 2025…. Regardless, the star-crossed lovers shared on Instagram that they got engaged… again.

“To forever & everywhere with you 💍🇯🇵 (She said yes!),” Tilley gushed in her Dec. 12 Instagram post.

The fiancées beamed as they showed off their sparkling diamond rings in photos taken at what looks like a park in Kyoto, Japan, complete with forest trees and a koi pond. In other shots, the couple cuddled up and held hands, looking cozy in their neutral winter outfits.

One cute snap shows the 37-year-old The Bachelor alum proposing on bended knee to the “Girls Like Girls ” singer, 34.

That said, this second proposal wasn’t exactly top secret. Back in October 2025, the reality TV star revealed she was going to pop the question.

“I am also going to propose to Hayley, so that’s what I’m really excited about,” Tilley revealed alongside Kiyoko in an Instagram post from Oct. 7.

“I’m going to have to be so sneaky to pull off a surprise because I just feel like she got me so good that it’s like she knows it’s coming,” she added.

Friends and Fans Congratulate the Couple’s Second Proposal

Meanwhile, friends and fans of the twicely engaged couple filled the comments section with congratulations.

“LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH!!!!! 💍💍💍💍 Becca pulling off an absolutely iconic proposal ” iHeartRadio’s Tanya Rad gushed.

Fellow The Bachelor stars Hannah Brown and JoJo Fletcher also chimed in with congrats.

The couple’s first proposal happened last July in Mallorca, Spain, after seven years of dating. They announced the news on Instagram on July 10, a few days after the engagement.

“My dream girl said yes to forever…” Kiyoko wrote alongside the adorable post.

Mazel tov to the happy couple… again!