‘Everyone Has Been Suffering With Colds and Flus’: Classic Rock Band Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Well, this is damned unfortunate. Veteran rock band The Damned were forced to cancel a recent show due to illness, apparently running through the entire group.

The beloved punk rock goth icons, currently celebrating their 50th anniversary, recently took to social media to break the sad news to fans.

“With much regret, The Damned are going to have to cancel tonight’s performance at Essigfabrik in Koln,” the band began in their Feb. 3 Instagram message.

The band shared that despite their best efforts to return to the stage, it just wasn’t in the cards. To make matters worse, frontman David Vanian fell victim to the dreaded creeping cruds and lost his voice.

“Everyone has been suffering with colds and flus, doctors were called but to no avail. Our singer David has succumbed and lost his voice, so obviously we can’t proceed,” they added.

Dave Vanian of the band The Damned performs at The Wiltern on May 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

The veteran rock band apologized for the abrupt cancellation, assured fans they could get a refund, and promised to return to Köln.

“Sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing the band. Your ticket can be refunded at point of purchase. We will be back in Koln later this year…”

Fans Offer Mixed Reactions After The Damned are Damned by Illness, Cancel Gig

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with a mix of support, disappointment, and unsolicited medical advice.

“Oh no, boys get well soon. You guys, there’s so much love out there for you,” one concerned fan wrote.

“I just arrived here after a 2h travel,” another fan bemoaned, adding a broken heart emoji. “On my way – and now turning around,” yet another fan added.

“Oil of oregano, with honey, lemon juice, a dash of garlic powder, and a dash of cayenne pepper mixed thoroughly, will kill that throat problem and cold. Do it a few times within a couple of days,” one holistic onlooker advised.

However, fans of The Damned seemed to think that the medical advice might be from Abraham Van Helsing’s burner account… After all, frontman David Vanian (real name David Lett) is well known for his vampire-like onstage theatrics…

“Dave can’t have garlic, though,” one suspicious fan pointed out. “David and garlic aren’t the best combo,” a second The Damned fan agreed.

No word as to whether the presumed vampire hunter duped the (allegedly) 69-year-old Vanian…

Let’s hope The Damned are no longer damned by illness when they hit the stage for their next show at Denmark’s Cannonball Fest on March 6.