Everybody’s Talking About Pete Davidson’s Cold Open On ‘SNL’ About The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Pete Davidson, known for his stand-up comedy and appearances on Saturday Night Live (SNL), has earned widespread acclaim for his heartfelt and poignant opening monologue during a recent episode of SNL. The comedian utilized his platform to discuss a deeply personal aspect of his life and to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Davidson commenced the SNL episode by addressing the current turmoil in the Middle East, specifically the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He acknowledged the grim imagery and distressing stories emerging from the region. With his characteristic self-deprecating humor, Davidson humorously questioned his suitability to comment on such a serious issue: “This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza, and I know what you’re thinking: ‘who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’”

A Unique Perspective

However, he went on to explain the unique perspective he brings to the conversation: “Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack, so I know something about what that’s like.”

Davidson’s father, Scott, worked as a firefighter in New York City. Tragically, he lost his life while responding to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The comedian then delved into the emotional impact of the recent images and stories emerging from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Davidson shared how witnessing the suffering of children in both Israel and Gaza transported him back to the profound grief he experienced as a child. He stated, “I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering – Israeli children and Palestinian children – and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place.”

He underscored the universality of human suffering by emphasizing that no one, especially children, should have to endure such hardships.

Finding Laughter Amid Tragedy

Davidson’s monologue took an unexpected turn as he recounted a personal anecdote about his mother’s attempt to console him during his difficult childhood. He humorously shared that his mother sought to lift his spirits a year after his father’s passing by buying a DVD she believed to be a Disney movie. However, the DVD turned out to be Eddie Murphy’s 1983 stand-up special, Delirious. The content of this comedy special was anything but suitable for an eight-year-old child.

“We played it in the car on the way home and when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away, but then she noticed something: for the first time in a long time, I was laughing again.”

Davidson acknowledged the paradoxical nature of finding laughter amid tragedy. He confessed his inability to fully comprehend this phenomenon but highlighted the therapeutic role that comedy can play in navigating difficult situations.

In conclusion, Davidson expressed his empathy for all those whose lives have been profoundly affected by the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Despite the gravity of the situation, he conveyed his commitment to what he does best—using humor as a coping mechanism in the face of adversity. He humorously reminded the audience that his comedic attempts in this regard might not always hit the mark, stating, “My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week, but tonight, I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s [to] try to be funny.”

Davidson’s poignant monologue serves as a testament to the power of comedy and humor as a means of processing and healing from personal and collective tragedies. It also highlights the universal desire to bring lightness and laughter to moments of darkness and despair, even when the challenges at hand are as complex and somber as those presented by conflicts in the Middle East.