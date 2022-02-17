Brace Yourself For An Emotional Rollercoaster: It’s Pisces Season

On February 18th, the Sun moves into Pisces, kicking off the final season of the Zodiac cycle. Pisces season runs through March 19th. During that time, we’ll be under the direct influence of this dreamy, romantic sign.

Because Pisces is the last of twelve signs, this also marks the end of the Zodiac sequence. As is the case with lots of endings, you’re going to want to bring some tissues—this one will be a tear-jerker.

For some signs, these will be happy tears. But for others, it won’t be as joyful. It depends on your sign, ruling planet, and ruling house. How will your sign fare this season?

Overarching Effects Of Pisces Season

Every sign of the Zodiac will feel the influence of Pisces season to some degree. To know what that influence might look like, one must analyze Pisces itself. Pisces, known as the fish of the Zodiac, is a mutable water sign.

Water signs tend to be emotional, intuitive, and imaginative. Like the element that rules them, they are almost always in a state of flux. Since Pisces is a mutable sign, they embody this trait even more.

Pisces season encourages all of us to be more perceptive and empathetic. It brings our emotions front and center and demands we not look away. These emotional rollercoasters can be terrifying or thrilling, depending on the circumstances.

Positive manifestations include new romances, cathartic heart-to-hearts, and clarifying self-realizations. However, the effects of Pisces season can also look like emotional blow-ups, break-ups, or bouts of melancholy.

For most signs, the effects of Pisces season will be subtle and easy to miss. But for five signs, in particular, they can expect to stay on opposite ends of the Pisces spectrum.

Winners Of Pisces Season

First, the good news: if you are a Pisces, then you are sure to thrive in this 12th Zodiac season. At any other time of the year, Pisces can feel lost and detached from the rest of the world. It can often feel like they’re looking into a different reality from the outside.

Pisces navigates life with their head in the clouds. But during their Zodiac season, the world joins them in the sky. Everyone dons the same rosy glasses, making the usually diffident Pisces more sure-footed.

Pisces also gets to enjoy the benefits of having Neptune, its ruling planet, under their sign this season. Neptune encourages creativity and spirituality, helping Pisces dive even further into their emotions. Nearby Jupiter ensures that these deep dives will prove fruitful.

Speaking of Jupiter, the stars are also lining up for Sagittarius to have a great Pisces season. Jupiter inches toward Neptune through mid-March. Jupiter’s optimistic influence will impact both Pisces and Sag’s spiritual well beings for the better.

Pisces First Place Runner Ups

Despite all its emotional baggage, there are no real losers in Pisces season. Even the worst emotions or introspections can reveal critical truths. Still, some signs’ emotional rollercoasters will be more nerve-wracking than others.

Gemini and Virgo bear the worst of this year’s Pisces season. This reveals itself later in the season for Gemini, around early to mid-March. At this time, Neptune makes a tense square with Ceres under Gemini.

Consequently, Geminis will struggle with getting their emotional needs fulfilled. Relationships might grow cold, or usual interests might become unappealing. These emotional challenges will directly impact Gemini’s mental health and way of thinking.

Similarly, straightforward Mercury will inch closer to hazy Neptune throughout the season. This will affect Gemini’s and Virgo’s clear communication styles and logical life approaches. Both signs will notice their emotions getting in the way more than usual.

How To Reach Your Full Pisces Potential

Regardless of your sign, there are several ways to make the most of Pisces season. Namely, this season is all about keeping it sentimental and leaning into self-care. If it makes you feel good, then it’s perfect for Pisces season.

Allow yourself to be indulgent this season. Treat yourself to a splurge buy, surround yourself with your favorite things, or take a road trip to your favorite place. Find what nourishes your soul and actively pursue it.

While you should brace yourself for negative emotions, you shouldn’t forget about the good ones, either. Pisces might bring drama. But it also brings romance, fantasies come true, and soaring highs.

This gentle, spiritual influence won’t last forever. The next season begins at the start of the Zodiac with Aries, which is starkly different from Pisces.

Before you start wishing away this psychic energy, try leaning into it. Let your heart guide you, and experience life from above the clouds for a change.

