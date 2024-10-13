Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals Gender of First Baby

Days after it was announced that Eminem was going to be a grandfather, his daughter Hailie Jade Scott revealed the gender of her first baby.

During the latest episode of the Just A Little Shady podcast, Hailie Jade announced the baby’s gender by holding up a balloon full of confetti with her husband, Evan McClintock. Immediately after popping the balloon, blue confetti came flying out, confirming the couple was expecting a boy.

“It’s a boy!” the couple shared.

Hailie Jade then said, “We’re so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.'”

She also jokingly declared, “I was like, ‘Okay well they’re still going to Target with me.'”

Celebrating Hailie Jade and her pregnancy, Eminem took to his socials to release a touching music video for his song “Temporary.” The video featured dozens of throwback home videos of Hailie Jade. At the end of the video, the proud grandpa-to-be revealed she was expecting her first child.

Hailie Jade then handed Eminem a blue football jersey that had “Grandpa” and the No. 1 with a sonogram photo. Eminem is seen with his jaw dropped and eyes widened while tearing up about the exciting news.

Hailie Jade also took to Instagram with photos of her and McClintock as the duo celebrated their latest marriage milestone. “Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the post.

Hailie Jade is the only biological child of Eminem. The rapper shares her with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He was also given custody of his former sister-in-law’s daughter Alaina Marie as well as Scott’s child from an affair. He raised his younger half-brother Nathan as well.

Hailie Jade Recently Opened Up About Pregnancy Details With Podcast Co-Host Brittany Ednie

One day after Eminem released his music video, Hailie Jade shared details about her pregnancy with her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie.

Ednie revealed that Scott was pregnant during her wedding earlier this year. “I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant, because at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant.”

Ednie continued, “So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does. Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night.”

Hailie Jade then declared, “Brittany was taking one for the team. Well, then I’ll defend myself, though, because I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes.”



