elton-john-accused-of-peeing-in-plastic-bottle-at-store-in-france

Elton John gave a sneaker shop owner a first-hand view of the circle of life when the legendary singer urinated in a bottle while shopping.

Ryan Sukkar, owner of Sugarkikz in Nice, France, informed TMZ that the singer visited his shop on Monday afternoon. Sir Elton was accompanied by his two sons and a bodyguard. The ‘Candle in the Wind” crooner inquired about the availability of a public restroom.

When Elton John was informed there were no restrooms available, the shop owner alleges the singer instructed his security to fetch a bottle. He then moved a few steps away from other shoppers and allegedly relieved himself into the container.

Sukkar told the outlet that Sir Elton probably should sit when he pees. He claims the singer missed the bottle, with his urine spattering on the floor. However, the “I’m Still Standing” hitmaker was a gentleman. He requested his bodyguard tidy up his droppings with a towel.

The Shop Owner Claims He Had No Idea Who Elton John Was

The shop owner expressed his “shock and frustration” that a customer would behave in such a manner. He stated it was the first time he had encountered such an incident in his three years of running the business.

On top of that, Sukkar had no clue who Elton John was. To make matters worse, Sir Elton wasn’t too keen to offer up an explanation.

When Sukkar inquired about Elton’s profession, the pee-bottle-wielding singer shot back: “I’m Elton John.”

Sir Elton purchased two pairs of sneakers for his sons. (Image via Instagram / Sugarkikz)

Sukkar recounts that a quick online search revealed John’s icon status. Ultimately, Sir Elton purchased two pairs of sneakers for his sons, posed for a photo in the store, and shook hands with Sukkar before departing.

Hopefully, Sukkar had some hand sanitizer at the ready in case John used his penis-guiding hand to shake with.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old singer recently revealed he will never tour again.

John, who shares sons Zachary Jackson, 13, and Elijah Joseph, 11, with his husband David Furnish, 61, concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in July 2023.

When Entertainment Tonight recently asked if he’d go back on tour, John replied, “No.”

“We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now,” Furnish added.

“We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life,” Furnish continued. “He’s been doing it for 60 years. So it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with family.”