Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Participates in Her First Drag Show

Living her best life for a cause, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, participated in her first drag show.

According to PEOPLE, the billionaire’s estranged daughter joined the lineup of Pattie Gonia Presents SAVE HER! – An Environmental Drag Show. The event took place on Jun. 13 at The Bellwether Los Angeles.

Wilson gave her debut drag performance as Vivllainous. Following the event, she took to Instagram to share photos of her performance.

“Fulfilling forever dreams at SAVE HER!” she wrote. Makeup by [Noxxia Datura].”

She then stated, “Thank you so much to everyone for a life-changing experience while helping raise money for those in need.”

Datura then praised Wilson in a separate post. “Painted [Vivian Wilson] for her drag debut at the SAVE HER! show,” Datura wrote.

Wilson replied in the comment section, “Love you so much doll, ty for the faceeeee.”

The event was raising money for “legal defense funds supporting immigrants” in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

Patti Gonia, an environmental activist and drag queen, shared more details about the event. “We’re using drag to stand in solidarity with detained immigrants, protestors, and everyone raising their voices for justice.”

Among the drag queen performers who participated in the event were Vera!, Nini Coco, Trudy Tective, and Jacob Ostler.

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Recently Praised Her Mother For Supporting Her Throughout Her Transition

During a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Vivian Wilson recalled opening up to her mother and now estranged father about her gender identity in 2020.

“She was very supportive of my transition,” Vivian said about her mother, Justine. “She is a published writer of supernatural romance fiction, which is where I get all my Vivian-isms.”

Vivian then recalled that her mother was not surprised when she revealed her gender identity. “When I came out to her, she was like, ‘Yeah, that figures.'” Vivian pointed out. “She kind of [pieced it together], so when I came out, she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, ‘Yeah, honey. Okay.'”

Vivian then said that she and her mother are still on good terms. “She’s been supportive of the choices that I have made in college, about being public,” she noted. ” She kind of was like, “Well, I can’t stop you, so whatever.” Does it stress her out? Yes. But she’s ultimately fine with it.”

However, Vivian admitted her father, Elon Musk, was not as supportive as Justine. “First of all, I had not talked to him in months – in months- so I had to get f—-ing parental consent to get testosterone blocker and [hormone replacement therapy].”

Vivian has been estranged from her father for years. She previously criticized him for his friendship with President Donald Trump.

Elon once said that Vivian was killed by the “woke virus.”