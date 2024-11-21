Elon Musk’s Starship Has Successful Test Flight, Despite Failed ‘Mechazilla’ Booster Catch: Watch

Despite what was described as a failed “Mechazilla” booster catch, Elon Musk’s Starship completed another successful launch.

According to the New York Post, the Starship’s sixth test flight took place in Boca Chica, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19. President-elect Donald Trump and some members of his family had front-row seats for the exciting event.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hoped Starship would do a special maneuver, which involves having the reusable booster separate from the spacecraft and then use its thrusters to land safely back in the “Mechazilla” mechanical claw, located on the launch tower.

Unfortunately, SpaceX engineers had to abort the initial plans, causing the booster to make a controlled splash in the nearby Gulf of Mexico waters.

Although it did not publicly address the main booster issue, SpaceX previously shared that if the “proper criteria” were not met at the separation moment, engineers wouldn’t risk a catch.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Starship did perform a daytime landing in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX did aim for a more controlled vertical landing, instead of a traditional belly flop.

Elon Musk declared the Starship landing was “successful.”

Just before Starship’s launch, Donald Trump took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he would be attending the event. “I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to @ElonMusk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!”

Musk, who was a devoted supporter of Trump during the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, stated he was “honored” to have the soon-to-be 47th President of the United States in attendance.

Elon Musk Recently Confirmed SpaceX Will Launch Starships to Mars in 2026

In early September, Elon Musk announced on X that SpaceX will be launching Starships to Mars as early as 2026.

“These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars,” he explained. “If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years.”

He further pointed out, “Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years, Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.”

Starship is scheduled for two test missions in March and June 2025.