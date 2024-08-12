Elle King Slams ‘Toxic’ Dad Rob Schneider: ‘Get F—ked’

Elle King has opened up about the toxic relationship she has with her father and famed comedian Rob Schneider.

In a teaser for her appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, King admitted that she can go years without speaking to Schneider.

“I got four or five years without talking to my dad,” she explained. ”I put out my record and people finally started asking me about my dad. My dad called me and was like, ‘Don’t f—ing talk about me in the press.’”

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker, who Schneider shares with former model London King, said she didn’t have a connection with the comedian until she was “much, much older.”

“I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp,” King revealed. “And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight.”

Elle King then referred to Rob Schneider as being “very toxic and very silly.”

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” she adamantly declared. “You’re talking out of your a– and you’re talking s–t about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f–ked. He’s just talking out of his a– and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider Never Helped Her, Nor Did She Want His Help

Meanwhile, when it came to her career, Elle King stated that her father Rob Schneider never helped her. She also pointed out that she never wanted his help.

“He also didn’t have a very good reputation,” Elle stated. “I don’t want to be associated with him. He’s just not nice. You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions [and] you can’t control anyone else’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

She then noted, “And sometimes I f–king boil up and I boil over and I f–king bust my lid.”

Further sharing the lack of connection between her and Schneider, King stated that he forgot every single one of her birthdays. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes,” Elle said, “And I came home and my dad forgot my birthday.”

Along with Elle King, Rob Schneider has two other daughters, Miranda and Madeline, whom he shares with his wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce.