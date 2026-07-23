Ella Langley Officially Has the Most Popular Song of the Year So Far

Country singer Ella Langley is having quite the year. And now she can say she has the most popular song.

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Luminate, which Variety and Billboard use as their official data partner, shows that she has the number 1 and number 4 most popular songs on their 2026 Midyear Report, Variety reported.

Her hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” has 629,000 streams, which is almost double the number two song, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.” Her song “Be Her” has 313,000 streams.

Three songs from the top 10 list are actually 2025 releases. “Golden,” the Academy Award winning track from KPop Demon Hunters, is holding steady at number five with 312,000 streams, likely due to the award ceremony from early January.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” is holding in at number three with 339,000 streams, and Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” is number seven with 278,000. Dean has another entry on the list, her hit “So Easy (to Fall in Love)” is number 10 with 268,00 streams.

Langley’s lead on the chart comes when R&B and Hip-Hop continue to dominate U.S. streams. According to the report, the genres currently account for every one in four streams.

Additionally, American artists account for over two thirds of U.S. streams, and 34% of streams are from tracks that are 0-18 months old.

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Makes More History With 14th Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 https://t.co/sOqR3KGnXY — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 20, 2026

On July 20, Variety reported that Ella Langley has hit another milestone. “Choosin’ Texas” just hit its 14th week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song has tied a record held by two music titans, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” for most weeks at number one by a female singer with no male acts billed as a non-holiday single.

Since “Choosin’ Texas” first went number one in February, it has passed Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I,” and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart.”

The song gained 24 million official streams, 51 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 7,000 copies in the U.S. for the week of July 10-16.