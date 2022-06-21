Elizabeth Olsen ‘Swears By’ This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Device To Tighten And Brighten Skin

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Elizabeth Olsen (aka Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch) has finally taken center screen and we couldn’t love it more. Yes, she’s been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her first appearance in Captain America and The Winter Soldier in 2014. However, her screen time has increased significantly over the past few years. So, to say Olsen is having a moment might be a huge understatement.

According to the actress, her screen-ready skin has many products, people, and skincare devices to thank. And, we love her transparency. Her openness about seeing a facialist, needing help with her “flawless” skin, and her “less is more” approach are very refreshing in a contour- and filter-obsessed world.

She also gets a ton of advice from her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, according to her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

But there was one key step that Olsen really hammered home.

This Celeb-Loved Device Treats Skin From Within

Olsen showcased many products during the interview, but one product that caught our attention was the ZIIP device that she uses for skin prep.

“This is one of my favorite things to use when my face is really tired,” she says clutching the small computer mouse-like device. The nano-current device is the brainchild of Electrical Esthetician Melanie Simon, and it helps heal your skin from within.

“I’ve always kind of been a ‘less is more’ person, but I think maybe it was about four or five years ago I started to really invest in my skincare routine,” Olsen stated. She went on to say that she started seeing a facialist regularly and learning more about skincare.

“I really wanted to invest in how to stimulate my skin from the inside out and not the outside in,” she continued. “Working as an actor has made me annoyingly obsessed with skincare, but I’m also very grateful for that.” Her desire to find skincare with quality ingredients and effectiveness is the result.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Swears By This Exfoliating Powder Cleanser For Smooth, Radiant Skin (And It’s TSA-Friendly!)

The WandaVision star is not the only celebrity to board the ZIIP train. Jennifer Aniston, a huge proponent of the”beauty from within” movement, uses the ZIIP device at home. And, Annie Murphy (from Schitt’s Creek fame), Margot Robbie, and Eva Mendes have all sung the praises of the skincare device.

How This Tiny But Mighty Device Works

So, what does the device do, exactly? According to the ZIIP website, this small but mighty device lifts, tones, and sculpts the face using nano- and micro-current technology. Think of it like a mini wake-up call to tired skin, helping to tighten and smooth, giving you an instant well-rested glow. It can also aid in the eveness of skin tone as well.

The ZIIP syncs with an app on your phone that allows you to access different electrical combinations. You can choose from multiple detailed video tutorials given by the creator, Melanie Simon, to find the right treatment for you.

(ZIIP)

Each ZIIP comes with a bottle of conductive gel, a vegan, silicone- and paraben-free formula that helps your ZIIP work to its fullest potential. Once you finish a treatment, followup with your normal skincare routine.

The FDA-cleared beauty device has won several awards in the past few years, including Elle’s Beauty Genius award in 2018. It is also easily tolerable by all skin types, even those with sensitive skin.

There are a few populations in which the ZIIP wouldn’t be recommended, however. The ZIIP isn’t recommended for those with a pacemaker, or other implanted devices. If you’re pregnant, have cancer, are undergoing chemo, or have epilepsy.

But words are just words right? Why is this device worth the price tag? You can check out real user’s before and after photos, some of which are just after a single use. Plus, the more you use your ZIIP device, the better and more long lasting the results will be. It is able to provide results that no cream or serum can alone, and it can be done from the comfort of your own home (and without costly salon fees).

Overall, the ZIIP device is probably something your skincare routine is missing. As we age, we are all looking for that “holy grail” product that will help rewind the clock, make up for a bad night’s sleep, or wipe the damage daily stress does to our skin. And with the unique power of ZIIP, you can do all of that and more.

