Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Fur Coat and Bold Swim Outfit for New Year’s Eve

Yeah, baby! Elizabeth Hurley rang in 2026 by channeling her inner “International Woman of Mystery” in a tiny bikini and a lush fur coat.

The Austin Powers alum took to Instagram to prove she’s still got the mojo, posing in a white fur coat and matching belted bikini at a 007-themed bash. Shaken, stirred, and undeniably iconic.

The 60-year-old stunner even tucked a silver toy gun into her bikini bottoms for a little extra “danger,” flashing a radiant grin alongside her current beau, Billy Ray Cyrus (slide two). The 64-year-old country star traded his usual denim for a sleek black suit, proving he’s more than happy to play the Bond to her ultimate Bond girl.

Hurley also posed without the coat next to a cardboard cutout of Bond star Daniel Craig. In another photo, she was joined by her son, Damian Hurley, who wore a silk halter top and leather lace-up pants for the occasion.

Hurley dialed up the glamour for the ‘gram, rocking voluminous bombshell curls, a sultry smoky eye, and a touch of pink gloss that practically dared the camera to blink. Topped off with sparkling oversized hoops, she proved that while the gun might be a toy, the look was absolutely lethal.

“Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻” the Bedazzled star wrote alongside the sizzling snaps on Friday. She capped off the post with the hashtag #007Party.

Fans React to Elizabeth Hurley’s Stunning Bond Girl Look

Of course, fans couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding the comments to gush over Elizabeth Hurley’s smoldering Bond girl allure.

“This woman is 60!!!!! wtf???!? She 1000% drank the potion!!!! She’s hotter than most 25yo!!!!! BRAVOOOOO!!!!” one top comment read. “You should have been a Bond Girl!!” another fan insisted.

“How do u never age? Looking amazing xx,” a third fan raved. “This wins it all! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Bond Babe!” yet another fan wrote.

Hurley’s stunning New Year’s Eve photos drop just days after she turned heads in an animal print bikini from her own swimwear line. Posing by a palm tree in the chain-link adorned Cheetah Bikini, she proved once again that fierce never goes out of style.

“Life’s a beach 💋” she wrote in part alongside the Dec. 28 post.