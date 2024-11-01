Elderly Man Scammed Out of $1 Million by Person Claiming to Be WWE Star Alexa Bliss

An elderly man believed WWE star Alexa Bliss put his heart in a suplex, falling victim to a scam that cost him nearly $1 million.

Chris Mancinelli detailed to The New York Times that his 73-year-old father, Alfred, lost his retirement savings and part of his granddaughter’s college fund to a fraudster before he passed away.

Mancinelli shared that Alfred, who passed away last summer, had a history of falling prey to scammers. He told the outlet his father tended to open his heart to scammers and allowed himself to be manipulated.

Before Alfred passed away in 2023, he fell victim to a fraudulent account impersonating Alexa Bliss, leading to the loss of a hard-earned fortune.

During the pandemic, Alfred reportedly lost approximately $770,000, as his retirement savings plummeted from about $900,000 to just $130,000. His son believes that much of this loss can be attributed to the Alexa imposter.

The scammer, known as ‘Lexi,’ allegedly shared fabricated stories about WWE founder Vince McMahon, claiming he had humiliated her after she rejected his advances. She also mentioned being hospitalized due to complications related to her menstrual periods.

The scammer then requested Alfred’s assistance in covering expenses. Sadly, Alfred willingly complied, even though they had never communicated through audio or video.

The Elderly Man’s Son Tried to Defend His Father From the Scammer Posing as Alexa Bliss

Meanwhile, his son attempted to step in before Alfred lost everything.

In a desperate attempt to prevent his father from depleting his entire savings, Chris Mancinelli transferred his last $100,000 into another account. However, the lovelorn Alfred slapped his son with a lawsuit in return.

Chris was ultimately instructed to return the money to his father. The funds not so mysteriously disappeared a month later.

Alfred passed away in 2023 following a neck surgery after a fall. However, his son firmly believes that his interactions with “Lexi” would have continued had he remained healthy.

“If he didn’t pass, he would have kept going,” he reasoned.

In the past, the real Bliss, whose name is Alexis Cabrera, has reportedly cautioned her fans about the dangers of scammers who exploit her image to deceive them and steal their money.