Despite Many Roadblocks, Eddie Murphy Found Lasting Love In Midlife With Paige Butcher￼

Eddie Murphy has had a phenomenal career in the entertainment world, beginning with his run on Saturday Night Live (1980-84) and continuing in successful films like Coming to America (1988), 48 Hrs. (1982), and Trading Places (1983).

He’s not only an extremely popular star but one who usually boosts a film’s bottom line. His movies have hauled in a whopping $6.7 billion globally, and he has racked up an impressive list of awards for his performances.

Murphy, who was born in Brooklyn on April 3, 1961, has up to now not been quite as fortunate in love as he has been in his career. He has had one previous marriage, to Nicole Mitchell, plus various girlfriends over the years. However, he seems to have found a keeper in the beautiful Paige Butcher, to whom he reportedly proposed in 2018.

Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

Who Is Paige Butcher?

Paige Butcher is a model and actress who was born on October 6, 1979, in Perth, Australia. According to Vanity Fair, her modeling career began when she was only seven or eight years old.

Butcher’s dad modeled, and her mom was a fashion designer. She modeled her mother’s creations and people urged her to get into the business. She ended up the cover of Maxim in 2004.

She has also dipped her toes into acting, having appeared in Something’s Gotta Give (2003) and Big Momma’s House 2 (2006).

It might be hard to picture this elegant woman getting her hands dirty while wielding a hammer or a paintbrush, but Butcher said she loves doing home repairs and renovations. She told Vanity Fair in 2013, “I love gardening and building things.”

Butcher added, “I’ve laid electrical, I’ve made brick paving paths and walls, laid dry wall, hung doors, doorframes … I really enjoy it. I’m very artistic. I find it’s very therapeutic.”

Murphy And Butcher Began Dating In 2012

The pair attends a basketball game in 2012. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, the romantic twosome first met on the set of Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006. It wasn’t until six years later that they began going out together.

They looked blissful and at ease in the Daily Mail’s snaps, which were taken at a local coffee shop in Studio City, California. Each was clad comfortably as they indulged in a few cuddly PDAs while waiting for their order.

USA Today reported that they were first seen publicly together in September 2012 in Los Angeles at Mastro’s Steakhouse. They showed up on the red carpet as a couple in Beverly Hills for the Eddie Murphy: One Night Only event in 2012.

They Got Engaged In 2018

Murphy got engaged to Butcher in 2018, according to Us Weekly, which claimed to have confirmation from Murphy’s rep. Butcher was photographed wearing a sizable sparkler on her finger on September 24, 2018, which also fueled speculation that nuptials between her and Murphy were upcoming.

As far as we know, however, they have not tied the knot yet.

They Share Two Children

Murphy and Butcher share two kids: a daughter, Izzy Oona, born in May 2016, and a son, Max Charles, born in November 2018. Max’s middle name honors Murphy’s late brother, Charles, who died of leukemia in 2017.

They Have A Passion For Charity

Murphy and Butcher have both been fortunate to have extremely successful careers. Perhaps that is one reason why they like to give back in various ways.

In New York, Butcher volunteered with New York Cares and Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN), which is an athletic program geared to children with mental and physical challenges, according to Vanity Fair.

She pitches in at homeless shelters in Los Angeles. Butcher works with Baby to Baby, an organization that provides necessities for children like diapers, toys, and strollers to women in difficult financial circumstances.

Butcher also helps Wheels for Humanity by refurbishing used wheelchairs—cleaning them and putting in fresh seats and tires—so they can be useful to people in third-world nations.

Murphy is doing his part, too. He supports the HollyRod Foundation, which was founded by actress Holly Robinson-Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete, a former NFL quarterback, to help people deal with challenging health issues. Murphy appeared at an all-star gala fundraiser the organization held in 2009 at a Malibu home.

Murphy has donated to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. He was among the headliners such as Billy Crystal, Adam Sandler, and Tiffany Haddish who appeared at the Feeding America Comedy Festival to benefit Feeding America in 2020.

Murphy’s Previous Relationships

Murphy had had several romantic relationships prior to meeting Butcher. He had a son, Eric, in 1989 with Paulette McNeely, and another son, Christian, in 1990 with Tamara Hood.

He wed Nicole Mitchell in New York in 1993 in the Plaza Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. They share five kids: Bella, Bria, Shayne, Zola, and Myles. The Murphys divorced in 2006.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Murphy was linked next with Melanie Brown, formerly a Spice Girl. She gave birth to his child, a girl named Angel, in 2007.

In 2008, he had a “symbolic union” with Tracey Edmonds rather than an official wedding ceremony. The couple later said in a statement that they opted not to have “a legal ceremony” but would continue to be friends.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy has enjoyed spectacular success as a comedian and actor. He seems to have found the right person to settle down with in Paige Butcher, a woman who, like him, cares deeply about being philanthropic.

We wish this celebrity pair well as they raise their children and share their lives.

More From Suggest