Eddie Murphy and Mel B’s Child Comes Out as Transgender

Eddie Murphy and Spice Girls singer Mel B’s child, Angel Brown, now identifies as a transgender man and uses the pronoun “he.”

Murphy and Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) had a brief relationship in 2006, which led to the birth of Angel in April 2007. Although Murphy initially denied knowing who the father was, paternity tests later confirmed that he was indeed the father, according to Brown’s representatives.

After turning 18 in April, Angel announced on Instagram that he would now use the “him” pronoun. According to the Daily Mail, both parents have publicly supported his transition.

“It’s a decision Angel made, and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie. There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable,” an alleged insider recently told the outlet.

Mel B Recently Celebrated Angel’s 18th Birthday by Posting a Series of Shots of the Teen

Earlier this year, Mel B celebrated Angel’s birthday by posting a series of photos on Instagram. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL !!! I cannot believe you’re 18,” she began in the caption to the series of shots, which show Angel as an infant and a young adult (scroll through to see how he looks today).

“You are so special and so bright and so talented!!” Mel B continued. “I couldn’t be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are, but you’ll forever be my baby. I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you, like you always have been, my Angel. Love you always.”

Angel is one of Mel B’s three children, per The Daily Mail. Mel B is also the mother of Phoenix Brown, 26, from her marriage to ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, and Madison Brown Belafonte, 13, from her marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Meanwhile, Murphy has nine other children.