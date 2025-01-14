earthquake-in-japan-prompts-tsunami-advisory

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked the southwestern part of Japan has triggered a tsunami advisory for the entire country.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, with its epicenter in the Hyuga-Nada Sea. Seismic activity has continued since then.

“This earthquake was assessed as a reverse fault type earthquake with a pressure axis in the west-northwest and east-southeast direction,” the agency stated. “And was a moment magnitude 6.7 earthquake caused by a part of the boundary between the land plate and the Philippine Sea plate in the expected focal area of the Nankai Trough earthquake.”

All advisories were lifted before 12 a.m.

Following the earthquake, the tsunami advisory was triggered for Japan’s Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures. However, the Associated Press confirmed that no damage was linked to the tremor.

Japanese broadcaster NHK also reported that Japanese officials advised people to avoid coastal areas following the earthquake.

Although there wasn’t any extensive damage, NHK claimed that a man was slightly injured on the Japanese island of Kyushu. He had fallen down some stairs at the Miyazaki Station, causing service to halt.

The Japan Meteorological Agency further stated that it will continue to observe crustal activity and the Nankai Trough following the earthquake. Officials also noted that aftershocks are possible for the next few days.

Two Earthquakes Shake San Francisco Bay Area

Along with Japan, the U.S. West Coast is experiencing earthquake activity. Two earthquakes shook the San Francisco Bay area within three days.

According to Fox Weather, the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.7, occurred on Friday, Jan. 10, just off the coast of San Francisco in the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Geological Survey also reported that the latest earthquake had a depth of nearly nine miles.

Meanwhile, the second quake hit on Sunday with a magnitude of 3.5. The latest activity occurred near Concord, California. However, the U.S. Geological Survey reported light shaking throughout the Bay Area.

The second quake was initially reported to have a magnitude of 3.7. However, it was later downgraded to 3.5. Its epicenter was also shifted slightly south, from closer to Concord to 1.2 miles from Pleasant Hill.

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) delayed trains following the second quake.